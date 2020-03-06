× Expand Courtesy of the Taubman Museum of Art Roanoke Arts Pop!

Experience the best in arts and culture with Roanoke Arts Pop!, a special new winter celebration in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. More than 20 arts and cultural organizations from around the region will offer pop-up performances, demos, talks and hands-on activities throughout this free, family-friendly weekend at the Taubman Museum of Art in downtown Roanoke.

From the performing and visual arts to science and technology, and from literature to our region’s rich history, come discover what makes Roanoke the cultural heart of Southwest Virginia.

Art Venture, the Taubman's hands-on creativity center for children and families, is free this entire weekend, with attractions like face painting, stilt walking, and more. Bring the entire family out for discovery, learning, and fun!

Participating organizations include:

- 5 Points Music Sanctuary

- Alma Enemble

- Grandin Theatre

- Harrison Museum of African American Culture

- Jefferson Center

- Kids Square

- O. Winston Link Museum

- Local Colors

- Mill Mountain Theatre

- Opera Roanoke

- Roanoke Ballet Theatre

- Roanoke Children's Theatre

- Roanoke College Olin Hall Galleries

- Roanoke Pinball Museum

- Roanoke Public Libraries

- Roanoke Starcade

- Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

- Roanoke Valley Sister Cities

- Southwest Virginia Ballet

- The Spot on Kirk

- And More!

Event hours: Friday, March 6: 5-9 pm | Saturday, March 7: 10 am-5 pm | Sunday, March 8, 12-5 pm