Roanoke Author Invasion

to Google Calendar - Roanoke Author Invasion - 2020-04-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Roanoke Author Invasion - 2020-04-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Roanoke Author Invasion - 2020-04-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - Roanoke Author Invasion - 2020-04-04 10:00:00

Holiday Inn at Tanglewood 4468 Starkey Road, Roanoke County, Virginia

Join bestselling authors of contemporary and paranormal YA fiction and more at the Holiday Inn Tanglewood in Roanoke, Virginia on April 4, 2020 from 10am-2pm. This is a FREE event for readers! Enjoy an afternoon of books, giveaways, and more as you get the latest releases from your favorite authors and discover new voices!

Info

Holiday Inn at Tanglewood 4468 Starkey Road, Roanoke County, Virginia View Map
to Google Calendar - Roanoke Author Invasion - 2020-04-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Roanoke Author Invasion - 2020-04-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Roanoke Author Invasion - 2020-04-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - Roanoke Author Invasion - 2020-04-04 10:00:00