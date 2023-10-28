Roanoke Ballet Theatre Presents "Dracula"

× Expand Roanoke Ballet Theatre

Roanoke Ballet Theatre's October favorite is hitting the stage for another year! RBT invites you to experience a one-of-a-kind ballet based on the story of Dracula by Bram Stoker. This contemporary performance, featuring RBT’s professional company & school, holds the audience at the edge of its seats with a visually riveting interpretation choreographed by Norbert Nirewicz. Follow the classic characters, Lucy, Mina, Jonathan, and Van Helsing as they try to avoid the wrath of Dracula and his vampire brides.

Tickets: