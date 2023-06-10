Roanoke Ballet Theatre presents GISELLE
to
Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
GISELLE is one of the greatest Romantic ballets of all time. It tells the story of a peasant girl who dies of a broken heart but finds the strength and love to forgive the man who broke it. This ballet includes Daniel Sarabia who has an extensive resume. Born in Cuba, Daniel has danced internationally as well as nationally. He is a Professional Guest Artist and Ballet Master around the world.
Info
Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Theater & Dance