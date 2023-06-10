Roanoke Ballet Theatre presents GISELLE

to

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

GISELLE is one of the greatest Romantic ballets. It tells the story of a peasant girl who dies of a broken heart but finds the strength and love to forgive the man who broke it. Daniel Sarabia, who has an impressive resume, is among the cast. He is from Cuba and has danced internationally as well as nationally. He is a Professional Guest Artist and Ballet Master around the world.

Info

Theater & Dance
5403093830
