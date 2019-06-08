Roanoke Ballet Theatre presents Giselle
Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Giselle is a timeless ballet that has captured hearts all over the world. It is a romantic story of a peasant girl who has a weak heart but loves to dance. Her quest for love leads to her demise. But will love triumph in a dark and supernatural world? Come and see at Roanoke Ballet Theatre’s performance Giselle at the Jefferson Center on June 8, 2019.
