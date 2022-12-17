Roanoke Ballet Theatre Presents The Nutcracker

× Expand Roanoke Ballet Theatre Come join us at the Ballet!

Kick off your Christmas season with the area's premier ballet company for an unforgettable afternoon or evening!

Come join Clara on her magical journey to the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets in the unforgettable classic ballet, The Nutcracker. This family favorite is highlighted with the entrancing music by Tchaikovsky, scurrying mice, dancing snowflakes, a sweet Sugar Plum and much more. Come and be swept away by Roanoke Ballet Theatre's talented professional dancers as they dance alongside students of all ages from the school.