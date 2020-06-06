Roanoke Ballet Theatre presents Sleeping Beauty

Sleeping Beauty is a timeless fairy-tale ballet of a beautiful princess, an evil sorceress and a 100 year curse only broken by the kiss of a handsome prince. Staging by Roanoke Ballet Theatre's artistic director, Sandra Meythaler, will be accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s enchanting score,stunning costumes, and beautiful dancing of Roanoke Ballet Theatre's professional company and school. With two performances at the Jefferson Center on June 6th, 2020 this ballet is a feast for the eyes and ears and is sure to delight individuals and families of all ages.