Roanoke Ballet Theatre Presents: "The Nutcracker"

Roanoke Ballet Theatre invites you to join them this Holiday Season for The Nutcracker! This timeless holiday classic features the Professional Company of Roanoke Ballet Theatre and its school under the direction of Sandra Meythaler-Executive Director and Rolando Sarabia-Artistic Director.

Watch as a young Clara enjoys the magic of Christmas after receiving a cherished gift from her Uncle Drosselmeyer; a Nutcracker. The Nutcracker Prince comes to life and wages a fierce battle with his toy soldiers against a Mouse King to protect Clara. Take a trip with Clara as she travels through the Land of Snow and of Sweets and is showered with gifts of tea, coffee, chocolate, and candies. The beautiful colors and costumes, the mesmerizing dancing and holiday music are all sure to make your season bright!

Tickets:

Loge- $45

Gold- $37

Silver- $33

Bronze- $30