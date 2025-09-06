Roanoke Brick Convention

× Expand Courtesy Salem Civic Center

Tickets on sale now! GET READY TO BUILD at the Roanoke Valley Brick Convention, the ultimate LEGO event coming to the Salem Civic Center on September 6-7, 2025. Brick Convention is one of the biggest LEGO events in North America! First time ever in the region! Hurry! Tickets are selling out fast and won't be available for long!

Have a memorable day with the LEGO lovers in your life

Witness incredible LEGO art

See Life-Size Creations

Meet LEGO® Masters TV Stars

See the world in LEGO with iconic landmarks built in bricks

Shop for Hard-to-Find items

Build with MILLIONS of LEGO bricks in the Brick Pits

And more, there’s something for all LEGO fans!

Quantities are getting low! Click here to buy your tickets now!

Saturday, September 6

Session I: 10:00am – 1:00pm

Session II: 2:00pm – 5:00pm ​

Sunday, September 7

Session I: 10:00am – 1:00pm

Session II: 2:00pm – 5:00pm

(Note: Each session offers the same exhibits and activities. The event is closed between 1pm-2pm.) *Tickets will not be sold at the door for SOLD OUT time sessions.*