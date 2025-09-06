Roanoke Brick Convention
to
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Courtesy Salem Civic Center
Tickets on sale now! GET READY TO BUILD at the Roanoke Valley Brick Convention, the ultimate LEGO event coming to the Salem Civic Center on September 6-7, 2025. Brick Convention is one of the biggest LEGO events in North America! First time ever in the region! Hurry! Tickets are selling out fast and won't be available for long!
- Have a memorable day with the LEGO lovers in your life
- Witness incredible LEGO art
- See Life-Size Creations
- Meet LEGO® Masters TV Stars
- See the world in LEGO with iconic landmarks built in bricks
- Shop for Hard-to-Find items
- Build with MILLIONS of LEGO bricks in the Brick Pits
- And more, there’s something for all LEGO fans!
Quantities are getting low! Click here to buy your tickets now!
Saturday, September 6
- Session I: 10:00am – 1:00pm
- Session II: 2:00pm – 5:00pm
Sunday, September 7
- Session I: 10:00am – 1:00pm
- Session II: 2:00pm – 5:00pm
(Note: Each session offers the same exhibits and activities. The event is closed between 1pm-2pm.) *Tickets will not be sold at the door for SOLD OUT time sessions.*