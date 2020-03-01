The Indigo Girls
Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
NPR’s Mountain Stage called the group “one of the finest folk duos of all time,” while Rolling Stone said they “personify what happens when two distinct sensibilities, voices, and worldviews come together to create something transcendently its own,” and The New York Times raved that “gleeful profanities, righteous protest anthems and impeccable folk songwriting have carried this duo for thirty years.”
