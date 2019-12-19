Roanoke Children's Theatre presents: Matilda

Based on the beloved book by Roald Dahl, Matilda is the inspiring story of an extraordinary little girl with an unbounded imagination and incredible courage. She proves that despite the odds and possessing the strength to be yourself, you can do anything you put your mind to! This kid power production will captivate children and adults alike during the holidays. Unlock the power inside of you!

For more information, please visit www.roanokechildrenstheatre.org