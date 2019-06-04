Roanoke Children's Theatre at the Masonic Theatre

We are pleased to announce this the return of this popular camp opportunity, a fun summer theater camp taught by the award-winning Roanoke Children's Theatre Company at The Historic Masonic Theatre! This week-long camp, for ages 8-16, runs 6/42019 through 6/8/2019: Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 3pm. End of week public performance takes place on Saturday, June 8th at 2 pm. Spaces are limited, so call or register online today.