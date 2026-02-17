Roanoke Civil War Round Table: “From Rome to Appomattox - The History of Military Chaplaincy” [March 10]

× Expand Kevin C. Donovan Gettysburg National Military Park, PA

“From Rome to Appomattox - The History of Military Chaplaincy”

Military chaplaincy has existed for over 1,600 years, with its earliest connections being seen some 3,000 years ago. An upcoming talk being given by Father Robert J. Miller, a retired Catholic priest, scholar and author travelling to us from Chicago, will outline the history of religious people being actively involved with the world’s military. Fr. Miller will start with the Assyrians and Israelites, speak of the rise of Christianity, the Middle Ages systematizing of the role, and end with the Civil War beginnings of our modern American military chaplaincy.

Fr. Miller will then focus on a subset of Catholic chaplains in the Civil War – their challenges, numbers, impact, and stories of some colorful “characters” among them. We will learn that the 126 Catholic priests who were Civil War chaplains were NOT your “usual” priests and bishops. They were a unique group of pioneers – tough, adventuresome, courageous, outspoken, deeply committed and very spiritual. Being a Catholic in mid-19th century America was not an easy task, due to the lack of priests as Catholic immigrants flooded the country, a strong anti-Catholic culture, and a Vatican that didn’t “get” American democracy.

This Power-Point backed presentation will put flesh on the often-forgotten topic of religion in the Civil War, as well as a group of Catholic clergymen who changed the country, becoming “legends” because of their wartime service – Cooney, Corby, Sheeran, Ireland, Whelan and more. One chaplain wrote that “courage is the currency with which men’s loyalty is purchased.” Indeed, not only during the American Civil War, but throughout history, the power of religious people to influence, encourage, support, challenge and bring God into the hell of war was, and remains, a topic well worth exploring.

To present this interesting story, on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, the Roanoke Civil War Round Table—winner of a Kegley Award for Heritage Education [see https://roanokepreservation.org/preservation-awards/]—will host Robert J. Miller.

Robert J. Miller, who as noted is journeying from Chicago to speak to us, is a Catholic priest of 50 years, retired from 35 years of inner-city southside Chicago ministry. Before joining the Chicago Archdiocese in 1990, he was a member of the Redemptorist religious order, pastoring and traveling across the Midwest on preaching assignments. He has Masters degrees in Religious Education and Divinity, has authored 5 books on spirituality and faith, and was an adjunct professor of Church History at the University of St. Mary of the Lake. He founded and for 25 years directed a housing corporation which built 40 affordable houses, and provided Homeownership and Financial Training to over 2,500 people.

A former President of the Chicago Civil War Round Table, he frequently speaks on topics of spirituality and history, especially on Civil War religion and chaplains. His 2007 book, Both Prayed to the Same God – Religion and Faith in the Civil War, was the first book-length overview of the topic. His newest book - Faith of the Fathers – The Comprehensive Study of Catholic Civil War Chaplains - was published by Notre Dame Press in April 2025. A summary of his years of work in this area, and a documentary film, can be found at www.faithofthefathers.net.

Date, Time & Location: Tuesday, March 10, 2026 (7:00 pm), Chapel of the Residents’ Center at Friendship, 397 Hershberger Road, Roanoke, VA, 24012. Admission $5.00 for Non-Round Table Members (and becoming a Round Table member is welcome).