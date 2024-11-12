Roanoke Civil War Round Table Presents: “Feeding the Army of Northern Virginia: Feeding Lee & Jackson”

× Expand Kevin C. Donovan Ever watchful over the Gettysburg Battlefield

The Roanoke Civil War Round Table Presents Award-Winning Author Michael Hardy, Who Will Address - “Feeding the Army of Northern Virginia: Feeding Lee and Jackson”

Major Taylor to General Lee: Will the general have some breakfast?... We have flapjacks in small mountains, fresh butter, bacon, wagons of ham, apple butter, ripe cherries, really ought to pitch in sir, courtesy of our hosts the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

From Gettysburg, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQoGNAXPUJM (6:35 to 6:54).

In the movie, Robert E. Lee declined the breakfast invitation. Lee should have taken his young aide’s advice. It was unlikely that the commander of the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia ever again had the opportunity for such a bountiful repast.

Napoleon is credited with saying that “An army marches on its stomach,” meaning that food is as important as bullets. The Army of Northern Virginia never lacked for bullets, but hunger was a constant companion. The Confederacy’s notoriously inept Commissary Department repeatedly failed to provide the sustenance the army needed for long marches and hard fighting over four years of war. At one point, Lee warned: “The physical strength of the men, if their courage survives, must fail under this treatment.”

This doleful reality leads to many questions. Did Lee himself fare better than his men, or did he suffer along with them? What food did he, and others in the high command of the army, have available to them? Specifically, what types of vittles were they furnished throughout the war, and how much did they get? Who provided the food? Who cooked it? And what were their favorite meals when (if ever) available? What about “Stonewall” Jackson’s supposed quirky food habits? Did he really refuse to eat pepper because he feared it would weaken his left leg? Did he really crave lemons above all else? Did he have chronic gastrointestinal issues resulting from his service in the Mexican War? More broadly, did a lack of food, or bad food, ever affect Lee or Jackson’s ability to command?

The Roanoke Civil War Round Table can stomach these weighty issues.

On Tuesday, November 12, the Roanoke Civil War Round Table will present Michael Hardy, who will discuss “Feeding the Army of Northern Virginia: Feeding Lee and Jackson.”

Mr. Hardy is a prolific author (26 books, numerous articles and over one thousand blog posts, see http://www.michaelchardy.com/works-1). He has been named North Carolina Historian of the Year by the North Carolina Society of Historians. He was also awarded the James I. Robertson Literary Prize by the Robert E. Lee Civil War Library and Research Center in 2018 for his history of the Branch-Lane Brigade, General Lee’s Immortals.

Date, Time & Location: Tuesday, November 12 (7:00 pm). Chapel of the Residents’ Center at Friendship, 397 Hershberger Road, Roanoke, VA. Admission is free (but becoming a Round Table member welcome).