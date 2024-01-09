The Roanoke Civil War Round Table Presents "Meade's Journey as a Commander" by former Roanoke College Professor John G. Selby

He was the subject of the most famous letter ever written but never sent by a President, the target of a vindictive press, and a bona fide Civil War hero.

General George G. Meade led the Union forces that defeated Robert E. Lee’s vaunted Army of Northern Virginia at Gettysburg. But after winning the Civil War’s most famous battle, Meade “let” Lee escape back across the Potomac River to safety. Abraham Lincoln was apoplectic. He wrote to Meade: “… I do not believe you appreciate the magnitude of the misfortune involved in Lee's escape-- He was within your easy grasp, and to have closed upon him would, in connection with the our other late successes, have ended the war-- As it is, the war will be prolonged indefinitely…Your golden opportunity is gone, and I am distressed immeasurably because of it…” Having unburdened himself, Lincoln placed his letter in an envelope marked: “To Gen. Meade, never sent, or signed.” The document was found after Lincoln’s assassination.

Meade remained in command of the Army of the Potomac. His men defeated Lee in yet another battle, but Meade soon found himself overshadowed by the arrival of the man who would win the ultimate laurels and be feted by a grateful nation–Ulysses S. Grant. Meade, by contrast, faded into obscurity. His disappearance from public admiration was helped along by a conspiracy of newspapermen who decided that they never would mention Meade in any news story unless he could be blamed for a defeat, in retaliation for the humiliation that Meade had imposed on one of their number who had written an unfavorable (and false) story.

The man who may have saved the Union is today almost lost to history.

On January 9 (Tuesday), 7:00 pm., the Roanoke Civil War Round Table presents a lecture that will help lift Meade from his undeserved anonymity.

Dr. John G. Selby, former Professor of History at Roanoke College and author of Meade: The Price of Command, 1863-1865, will explore ''Meade's Journey as a Commander,'' discussing the victor of the Battle of Gettysburg who never received the honor and fame due him.

Location: Chapel of the Residents' Center at Friendship, 397 Hershberger Road, Roanoke.