Roanoke Civil War Round Table Presents - The Veteran Reserve Corps: How the Union’s Barely Remembered “Invalid Corps” Became the Most Significant Civil War Force You’ve Never Heard Of

In early 1863, just two years into the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln’s Union cause was in deep trouble and so short on manpower the president was forced to implement the nation’s first general military draft. Similarly beset was Colonel James B. Fry, the Union’s new Provost Marshal General, who had been placed in charge of the draft but without any troops to carry out the controversial effort. Just as troubled were thousands of individual wounded and injured Union combat veterans clogging the North’s many hospitals, who found themselves retained in military service but unable to return to the rigors of front-line service.

In a bold stroke of organizational innovation Fry set in motion solving all these problems at once by creating the “Invalid Corps.” Later renamed the Veteran Reserve Corps (VRC), Fry’s force contributed to Union victory not just by conducting the Union’s drafts, but in myriad other significant ways as well. For example, by freeing healthy men to serve in the field the VRC ensured Northern victory and by the war’s close new Brigadier General Fry had commanded 60,000 men – only General Ulysses S. Grant led more troops.

Performing important rear-area duties such as guarding government facilities—military stores, bridges, and prisoner of war camps—or working as office clerks and hospital nurses, the VRC’s presence scattered across the North served as a unifying, stabilizing force during the Civil War’s darkest days. Yet in some instances these invalid soldiers, intended only for rear area duty, found themselves once again called to combat, wielding skills they had learned in places such as Antietam, Gettysburg, and Spotsylvania. In its most notable such moment VRC men helped hold off Confederate General Jubal Early’s corps during its July 1864 attack on Washington, DC, buying time for Grant to reinforce and save the nation’s capital.

Although the VRC’s many contributions have been largely lost to American history, now you can learn the full story of how these invalid veterans rose to continue serving their nation by making “the penultimate sacrifice.”

To present this intriguing story, on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, the Roanoke Civil War Round Table—winner of a Kegley Award for Heritage Education [see https://roanokepreservation.org/preservation-awards/]—will host historian and author David A. Welker.

David’s previous works include The Cornfield: Antietam’s Bloody Turning Point, Tempest at Ox Hill: The Battle of Chantilly and A Keystone Rebel: The Civil War Diary of Joseph Garey, as well as numerous academic journal and commercial magazine and newspaper articles about diverse aspects of the Civil War. A professional historian and military analyst for the Federal Government with 40 years’ experience, he holds a master’s degree in International Affairs from American University and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and History from Westminster College. David’s various published writings and select recorded speaking engagements are available on his website, DavidAWelker-CivilWarHistorian, which can be found at this link: Home | David A. Welker - Civil War Historian.

Date, Time & Location: Tuesday, April 14, 2026 (7:00 pm), Chapel of the Residents’ Center at Friendship, 397 Hershberger Road, Roanoke, VA, 24012. Admission $5.00 for Non-Round Table Members (and becoming a Round Table member is welcome).