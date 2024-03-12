Roanoke Civil War Round Table - Upcoming Speaker - Betty Shideler ("Death & Mourning in the Civil War")

"Death and Mourning in the Civil War"

“For thirty days now, it has been one funeral procession, past me; and it is too much! To-day I saw a man burying a comrade, and, within half an hour, he himself was brought in and buried beside him.”

Maj. Gen. Gouverneur K. Warren (1864; during U.S. Grant’s Overland Campaign)

The American Civil War brought a previously unimaginable level of carnage to the country. Modern scholarship puts the soldier death toll at 750,000 over the course of the four years of struggle. Such a butcher’s bill among today’s U.S. population would equate to 7.5 million Americans. And this figure does not even address the tens of thousands of civilians who were killed or died of disease, sometimes hastened to the grave by malnutrition.

The war not only created thousands of widows and orphans. A death far from home deprived the soldier and his family of the cherished 19th Century tradition of the “Good Death,” that is, a passing in which one was surrounded by a loving family, with time to make one’s peace with God and reaffirm–to family, friends, and oneself–a belief in the coming eternal salvation. Moreover, death on a battlefield often meant an anonymous grave, depriving loved ones of the solace provided by visiting and memorializing the departed’s gravesite. The special importance of this last sacred rite in 19th Century society is expressed in the herculean efforts made by civilians North and South, during the war and afterwards to locate, identify and return home for proper burial their husbands, sons, and brothers.

Local living historian Betty Shideler will bring these sad issues to life when she speaks on "Death and Mourning in the Civil War." Betty has been a student of the Civil War for more than ten years, earning continuing education certificates from the American Battlefield Trust. She has travelled to many locations to perform living history, often in full period attire. Her favorite persona is Frances Steptoe Burwell of Avenel Plantation in Bedford, Virginia. Betty also is a tour planner and recently took members of the Roanoke Civil War Round Table on a Civil War tour of Harrisonburg and New Market, Virginia. She has been a docent at the Jubal Early Homeplace in Hardy and is currently a volunteer with the Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation.

On Tuesday, March 12, the Roanoke Civil War Round Table will sponsor Betty Shideler’s talk on this poignant subject.

Date, Time & Location: Tuesday, March 12 (7:00 pm). Chapel of the Residents’ Center at Friendship, 397 Hershberger Road, Roanoke. Admission is free (but becoming a Round Table member welcome).