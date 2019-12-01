Roanoke College Acappella Choir and Oriana Singers: Lessons & Carols XXXIV
St. Andrew's Catholic Church 631 N. Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia
For the 34th year, the RC Acappella Choir and Oriana Singers will present this unofficial opening to the Christmas season in the Roanoke Valley. The choirs will sing arrangements of favorite carols and will lead the congregation in the singing of the Advent and Christmas Carols under the direction of Dr. Jeffrey Sandborg. Performances at 4:00 & 6:00 p.m.
