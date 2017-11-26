Roanoke College Choir and Oriana Singers: Lessons and Carols XXXIII

4 & 6 p.m.

For the 33rd year, the Roanoke College Choir and Oriana Singers will present this unofficial opening to the Christmas season in the Roanoke Valley. The choirs will sing arrangements of favorite carols and new compositions and will lead the congregation in the singing of favorite Advent and Christmas Carols. St. Andrew's Kelly Wheelbarger will be organist.

An offering will be taken to support Roanoke Area Ministries.