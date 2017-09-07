First Thursday of each month.

Roanoke College Coffee Shop Talks provide a relaxed forum for discussion and inquiry on a wide range of topics. Each one-hour talk includes a short presentation, followed by questions and discussion. For information about the topics and speakers for coffee shop talks, visit roanoke.edu/events.

Thursday, Sept. 7: "US Healthcare Policy"

Dr. Shannon Anderson, associate professor of Sociology, and Dr. Bryan Parsons, assistant professor of political science.

Thursday, Oct. 5: "Witches and Witch Hunters in Early Modern Europe"

Dr. Whitney Leeson, professor of History.

Thursday, Nov. 2: "Toy Like Me"

Frances Bosch, lecturer of Biology.

Thursday, Dec. 7: "Rule of Law and the Protestant Reformation: A Legacy of Protest and Reform"

Tim Isaacs and Mike Pace, Center for Teaching the Rule of Law.