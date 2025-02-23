Roanoke College Film Festival
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
"Roanoke College Department of Modern Languages presents the 7th annual Roanoke College International Film Series, co-presented by Hollins University. This year’s theme is Truth & Lies. Each film will be followed by a post-screening, panel-led discussion at each site. https://www.roanoke.edu/a-z/international_film_series
“8 Femmes” is a 2002 comedy musical mystery film written and directed by François Ozon."
