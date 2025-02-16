Roanoke College Film Festival

× Expand TMA marketing Camera projecting film

"Roanoke College Department of Modern Languages presents the 7th annual Roanoke College International Film Series, co-presented by Hollins University. This year’s theme is Truth & Lies. Each film will be followed by a post-screening, panel-led discussion at each site. https://www.roanoke.edu/a-z/international_film_series

“The Cranes are Flying” is a 1957 Soviet World War II drama, directed by Mikhail Kalatozov

"