Roanoke College Football vs. George Mason
Salem Stadium 1008 Texas Street , Roanoke, Virginia 24153
Roanoke College
Join us for Roanoke College football!
Kickoff is 2 p.m. Sunday, November 3 in Salem Stadium with a matchup against George Mason (club).
Admission is FREE to celebrate the first season and tickets are not needed. The program's launch is a milestone not only for Roanoke College, but for the more than 130 students who are hard at work training on the new football team, cheer squad and marching band.
