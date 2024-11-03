Roanoke College Football vs. George Mason

× Expand Roanoke College

Join us for Roanoke College football!

Kickoff is 2 p.m. Sunday, November 3 in Salem Stadium with a matchup against George Mason (club).

Admission is FREE to celebrate the first season and tickets are not needed. The program's launch is a milestone not only for Roanoke College, but for the more than 130 students who are hard at work training on the new football team, cheer squad and marching band.