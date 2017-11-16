Roanoke College Founder's Day

Location: Back Quad

Roanoke's annual Founder's Day celebration commemorates the birthday of its first president, Dr. David Bittle. Traditionally, the celebration begins with an evening bonfire on the College's Back Quad and carriage rides. Then, a group forms a parade and marches up Main Street to East Hill Cemetery, where student members of the College's Historical Society lay a wreath on Bittle's grave and share remarks.

