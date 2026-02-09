Roanoke College International Film Series – February 15

× Expand TMA Marketing A camera projecting a film

Roanoke College presents the 8th annual International Film Series, co-presented by Hollins University. This year’s theme is Education. Each film will be followed by a post-screening, panel-led discussion.

**All films are free and open to the public

** All films subtitled in English

**All films followed by a post-screening panel-led discussion

Zero for Conduct, a 1933 French political drama, takes place in a repressive boarding school with rigid rules of behavior – until four boys decide to rebel against the direction on a celebration day.

The year’s film series is sponsored by Roanoke College, Hollins University, Roanoke Valley Sister Cities, the Grandin Theatre, and the Taubman Museum of Art.

Roanoke College sponsors include the Jordan Endowment; Offices of Community Programs, Global Engagement, Marketing and Communications, and Student Engagement; Fintel Library; Center for Studying Structures of Race; programs in Languages, Sociology, Religion Studies; and Anthropology, Screen Studies, and Peace & Justice Studies.