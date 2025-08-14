Roanoke Comedy Fest

Since 2021, the Roanoke Comedy Fest (RCF) has been lighting up the Star City with laughter as the region’s first multi-day comedy festival. What began as a grassroots event has grown into a full-scale annual celebration of stand-up and improv, showcasing the best local talent, rising regional stars, and acclaimed national headliners. Powered by passionate volunteers, enthusiastic audiences, and the support of generous sponsors, RCF is a testament to Roanoke’s creative spirit and love for comedy. 2025 promises to be our best RCF yet. More shows, amazing comedians, and the unmistakable sense of community that has made the Roanoke Comedy Fest an enduring tradition.

