Roanoke Comedy Fest presents Rich Vos

Rich Vos is a comedy powerhouse with over 100 television appearances and a career that spans decades. He's a recurring guest on Gutfeld!, can be heard on The Joe Rogan Experience, and SiriusXM, as well as countless podcasts. Rich has cemented his place as one of the most respected voices in stand-up comedy, with several groundbreaking television appearances including the inaugural seasons of Last Comic Standing, the first white performer on Def Jam Comedy and as a regular on Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn. Rich Vos has been showcased on platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Showtime and more. Beyond stand-up Rich has been featured in films such as The King of Staten Island, Women Aren't Funny, and the acclaimed Patrice O'Neal: Killing Is Easy documentary.

While also a master of the roast, the legendary Roast of Rich Vos is considered one of the best and most successful of all time.

Rich has written for two Academy Awards broadcasts, released four Comedy Central specials, an Amazon Prime special, and the multi-platform 30 Minutes with Rich Vos, along with seven comedy albums showcasing the sharp wit and authenticity that have become his signature.

Rich has performed everywhere from corporate events, golf outings and 12-step conventions to hosting Woodstock '99, the Opie & Anthony Virus Tour, and the annual benefit honoring his late friend and comedy icon Patrice O'Neal.

Rich is a proud husband, father of three and grandfather with 39 years of sobriety. His raw honesty, quick wit, and relentless drive make him a true original in the world of comedy.

Since 2021, the Roanoke Comedy Fest (RCF) has been lighting up the Star City with laughter as the region’s first multi-day comedy festival. What began as a grassroots event has become a full-scale annual celebration of comedy in all its forms, showcasing the best local talent, rising regional stars, and acclaimed national headliners.

Powered by passionate volunteers, enthusiastic audiences, and the support of generous sponsors and partner venues, RCF is a testament to Roanoke’s creative spirit and love for comedy. 2025 promises to be our best RCF yet. This year’s lineup features acts with credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix, America's Got Talent and more. Proceeds benefit Alternative Arts Inc., a Roanoke-based nonprofit dedicated to providing free workshops in improv, stand-up, and creative writing to the community.

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.

Doors - 6:30 p.m. | Show - 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $39.86 | $50.66 | $56.06 | $61.45

Click here to purchase tickets.