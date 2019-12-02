Roanoke County's Christmas Tree Lighting

This FREE, family-focused evening will begin with an official Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:30 pm. The Tree Lighting will be highlighted by Christmas carols performed by the students from the “After School for Kids” (ASK) program. Each year the event has a different theme and will feature live entertainment, music, crafts, and performances. Children can create Christmas crafts and decorations; enjoy marshmallow roasting, which will add to the light holiday refreshments being served during the evening. The most magical event of the night, will be a personal visit with Santa! Santa who will once again arrive by fire truck and will visit with children to discuss their special Christmas wishes.