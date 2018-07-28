Roanoke County's Touch A Truck

This free event is a community-wide happening where both kids and adults have the opportunity to see, touch, and play while learning about over 200 cool vehicles. Stop by Roanoke County’s Green Hill Park (2501 Parkside Dr, Salem, VA 24153) on July 28th, 2018 from 10AM-3PM to see everything from fire trucks to motorcycles, cement trucks to police cars, delivery trucks to garbage trucks, and airplanes! How often does one get to blow the horn of a Big Rig, blast the siren of a Police Cruiser or swing high above the trees in a Bucket Truck? Drivers and operators will be on hand to assist in your exploration. Kids of all ages are sure to be excited and enthralled with all that they have to explore. Additional favorite activities will include events involving “water” such as Firemen’s Foam and water spray. A hayride, petting zoo, food vendors and other special attractions help to add to the event’s appeal. Parental supervision is required and cameras are highly recommended so folks can capture the day’s adventures and take home many wonderful memories to share. Almost any vehicle fits the bill for this event. Vehicle operators are in attendance to talk about the vehicle and its operation. They are also in charge of public access to their vehicles and can insure that everyone has a fun and unique experience. Want to submit a vehicle for the event? It’s easy – just call 540.777.6326. “Touch a Truck…Wheels, Wings and Water” is the largest event of its kind in the Southeast and is sponsored by Roanoke County Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism