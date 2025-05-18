Roanoke Diversity Center Gala Fundraiser

Historic Fishburn Mansion 714 13th St SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of elegance, entertainment, and impact at our annual fundraising gala! This special afternoon brings together friends, supporters, and community leaders for a day of food, live performances, and inspiring stories—all in support of our mission to create a welcoming and supportive space for all.

Your attendance and contributions help fund vital programs, advocacy efforts, and resources that empower and uplift individuals in our region. Dress to impress if inspired, but garden party and casual attire are also welcome! Get ready for a day of connection, celebration, and giving back!

Historic Fishburn Mansion 714 13th St SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
