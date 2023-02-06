Roanoke Dunkin’ Teams Up with Virginia Tech Volleyball’s Cara Lewis to Share the Donut Love this Valentine’s Day

× Expand Dunkin' Dunkin' heart-shaped donuts, Refresher, Cocoa Mocha Signature

Lewis will treat guests to free heart-shaped donuts, Dunkin’ merchandise, and photos with Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy

WHAT:

Donut love is in the air this Valentine’s Day! Dunkin’ announced that it is sharing the donut love along with Team Dunkin’ member Cara Lewis, Virginia Tech volleyball’s dynamic middle blocker, at its Roanoke restaurant on 670 Brandon Avenue from 2:00–4:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6. Throughout the event, Lewis will surprise guests with free heart-shaped donuts, including Dunkin’s Brownie Batter Donut and Cupid’s Choice Donut, as well as free giveaways from the Dunkin’ prizewheel, photos with Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy, and more.

This February, Dunkin’ releases its first-ever Member Exclusive beverage, the new Brownie Batter Signature Latte. Loyal fans can take their enjoyment to the next level with this iced delight Inspired by the beloved Brownie Batter Donut. It combines rich espresso with gooey, bowl-licking brownie batter flavor, and is topped with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle and festive sprinkles. Dunkin’ Rewards members can exclusively order the Brownie Batter Signature Latte through the Dunkin’ app.

Non-members don’t have to be left out in the cold! Guests who aren’t yet Dunkin’ Rewards members can join the coffee-filled love fest by creating a free account on the Dunkin’ app or visiting dunkinrewards.com. By doing so, they get access to Member Exclusives like the new Brownie Batter Signature Latte and can start earning points towards free food and drinks.

Team Dunkin’ includes more than 30 athletes across multiple sports who wear the colors and logos of their college or university while leveraging their name, image, and likeness.

WHEN:

Monday, February 6, 2:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Dunkin’ at 670 Brandon Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24015

