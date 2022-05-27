Roanoke Festival in the Park is an event produced by Roanoke Festival in the Park, Inc., a non profit operating in Roanoke Va. The event began its run in 1969 and has continued annually over the memorial day weekend since then.

We would like to thank the City of Roanoke, Va. for the years of support and the use of so many city facilities and properties. We are very excited to return to the newly designed Elmwood Park and the new performance space this year and believe the quality of this year’s Festival will reflect this wonderful park. Our invaluable Corporate Sponsors have provided financial support for over four decades and we know that their contribution is a key part of the longevity and success of Festival in the Park.

Each of the members of the Board of Directors provides the needed skills to execute the event and we thank them for their considerable time and service. If you would be interested in serving on the board please let us know at info@roanokefestival.com.