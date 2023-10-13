Anthem GO Outside Festival

× Expand Roanoke GO Fest

The GO Outside Festival is a collaboration between Roanoke Outside Foundation and Roanoke Parks and Recreation.

This isn’t your ordinary sit-in-your-seat kind of festival – you’re encouraged to get involved.

Wander through downtown Roanoke for three days to try you hand at endless outdoor activities. Here, you can test drive a bike, demo a stand-up paddleboard, learn to fly cast, join a race, and sample craft beer all in one afternoon. Explore the world of outdoor sports when you watch films from the Banff Mountain Film Festival or take in a pro-athlete show. Discover a community of enthusiasts for virtually any outdoor passion and find yourself at home in the Roanoke region’s outdoors.

GO Fest is smoke-free, pet-friendly, and as green as we can be. We even adhere to BYOP (Bring Your Own Pint) as a way to reduce our dependency on single-use plastics. Bring your own 16oz reusable pint for beverage use, or pick up one of our Signature Sampler Cans.