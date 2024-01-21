× Expand Butterfly Photography The Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show

Roanoke Dream Wedding! One lucky couple will win a dream wedding at this show, everything from the gown to the honeymoon! Must be present at the show to win and the winners must be planning a 2025 wedding. Registration to enter the giveaway is at the bridal show. Please see details here for rules and entry guidelines.

Bring your friends and family and visit with the area’s leading wedding professionals on display to plan your perfect wedding!

Talk to knowledgeable vendors in person, learn about their services, see their work, save time and money by seeing everyone in one place in one afternoon.

Sample cakes, desserts and catering samples.

Cash Bar

Many vendors will offer special show discounts to those who wish to book that vendor’s service.

Couples attending have the chance to win thousands of dollars in giveaways by the participating wedding vendors.

Copies of Virginia Bride Magazine.

See a Designer Fashion show.