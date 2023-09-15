We are excited to say “Epistrepsame!” “WE’RE BACK!”

Mark your calendar for September 15, 16 & 17, 2023. We will be back with all of your favorites that include Souvlaki, Pastichio, Moussaka, Dolmades, Tiropita, Spanakopita, Greek Salad, Gyro, Greek Fries, Baklava, Greek Wines, Mythos Beer, Live Greek Music, Greek Dancing, Agora (Greek Marketplace), Greek Drive-Thru and much more!

We are planning on having the largest celebration of Our GREEK CULTURE EVER! SAVE THE DATE…September 15,16 & 17, 2023.

We will be back with our Award Winning Event!

With Many Thanks - The Roanoke Greek Festival Committee

As a small parish, our goal is to preserve our Greek culture and share it with the Roanoke Valley and the surrounding communities. Our church works very hard to offer our authentic Greek food, delicious pastries, live Greek music, traditional dancing and shopping. You will be surrounded by the sights and sounds of a culture with a deep history and beautiful traditions. We invite you to participate in one of our church tours where you will learn more about our Eastern Orthodox Faith dating back to 33 A.D., the day of Pentecost.

As always, we are deeply grateful for our many volunteers and sponsors. Without their dedication and countless hours of labor, this Festival would not exist. It is to their credit that this wonderful event attracts so many people from across the area and so many ethnicities. Your support and enthusiasm as you eagerly wait each year one of the most anticipated community events brings us great joy in being a part of the Roanoke Valley.

Thank you to the readers of Virginia Living Magazine for voting us Best Food Festival in Southwest Virginia 2019! We couldn’t be more proud of this honor! We thank you for your continued patronage and hope that your time spent this weekend will be most enjoyable and you will understand that we believe in “LIVE LIFE GREEK.”

- OPA! Pete Simopoulos - (Chairman Since 2006)

Charity Beneficiaries

Our 2023 Charities…

Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center (BRAAC) is a nonprofit, nonsectarian center that provides education and services for children and families affected by autism and unique learning challenges, such as Learning Disabilities.

Since 1972, the Local Office on Aging (LOA) has provided a variety of community-based services to help elders remain as independent as possible for as long as possible. LOA provides Meals-on-Wheels and dinner clubs, volunteer opportunities and caregiver services. LOA also helps find assistance with personal care, emergency needs or legal problems, with essential transportation and even a fan or air conditioner. New programs such as Assisted Transportation and Care Transitions have been added to better meet the changing demands.