Roanoke Half K
Parkway Church 3645 Orange Avenue Northeast, Roanoke, Virginia 24012
×
Spirit FM
Bring your family out and enjoy this FunRun!
Walkers, Joggers, and Runners ALL ARE WELCOME! Come out for a morning of smiles and laugh you will not even know you are getting exercise. Bring your family out and have a day you will no forget. All proceeds from the event will go to your community and helping Spirit FM continue their ministry
Info
Parkway Church 3645 Orange Avenue Northeast, Roanoke, Virginia 24012 View Map
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor