Roanoke Half K

Parkway Church 3645 Orange Avenue Northeast, Roanoke, Virginia 24012

Walkers, Joggers, and Runners ALL ARE WELCOME! Come out for a morning of smiles and laugh you will not even know you are getting exercise. Bring your family out and have a day you will no forget. All proceeds from the event will go to your community and helping Spirit FM continue their ministry

Parkway Church 3645 Orange Avenue Northeast, Roanoke, Virginia 24012
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
4342379798
