Roanoke Half K

Parkway Church 3645 Orange Avenue Northeast, Roanoke, Virginia 24012

A day for runners, joggers and walkers all alike! It will be a day full of smile, laughs, and exercise. Come out an join your community at the Half K FunRun! All proceeds go back to the community and go to helping Spirit FM reach their mission!

Info

Parkway Church 3645 Orange Avenue Northeast, Roanoke, Virginia 24012
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Outdoor
