Roanoke Higher Education Center Fall Open House

Roanoke Higher Education Center 108 N Jefferson Street, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Drop in and learn about the 150-plus degree, licensure, and certification programs currently offered at the Roanoke Higher Education Center.

Register to attend at www.education.edu/openhouse

For more information contact Carla Jackson at Carla.jackson@education.edu or call 540-767-6010.

