Roanoke Higher Education Center Summer Open House
Roanoke Higher Education Center 108 N Jefferson Street, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Drop in and learn about the more than 150 degree, licensure, and certificate programs currently offered at the Center.
Located in Room 212
Register to attend at www.education.edu/openhouse
For more information contact Carla Jackson at carla.jackson@education.edu or call 540-767-6010
