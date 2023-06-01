Roanoke Higher Education Center Summer Open House

Roanoke Higher Education Center 108 N Jefferson Street, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Drop in and learn about the more than 150 degree, licensure, and certificate programs currently offered at the Center.

Located in Room 212

Register to attend at www.education.edu/openhouse

For more information contact Carla Jackson at carla.jackson@education.edu or call 540-767-6010

Education & Learning
