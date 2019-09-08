Good Samaritan Hospice’s 5th annual Roanoke Hike for Hospice is scheduled for Sunday, September 8th from 1:30pm – 4:30pm at Explore Park, located just off the Blue Ridge Parkway. The day begins with a personal hike (easy and intermediate routes available) through the heart of Explore Park to the main event area.

At the main event hikers will enjoy catered BBQ lunch (vegetarian jackfruit BBQ option too), Homestead creamery ice cream, live bluegrass music, vendors including Music and Massage booths representing Good Sam’s own Complementary Therapists, a yoga demo facilitated by Uttara Yoga Studio instructors, and games such as jumbo jenga and corn hole. There will also be optional group excursion hikes led by Walkabout Outfitters and the Society of American Foresters for participants who want to further explore the trails throughout the park. The day will conclude with a raffle prize drawing and a moment of reflection with a dove-release.

This year’s Roanoke Hike for Hospice coincides with national Grandparents Day! In honor of the guidance and love that grandparents bring to our families, Good Sam will have a “Wisdom Sharing” booth setup and fall themed complimentary family photos at this year’s event.

Funds raised from the 5th annual Roanoke Hike for Hospice will support Good Sam’s extensive bereavement program, serving Roanoke Valley residents who are coping with loss and grief.

Participants can register online by visiting, www.HikeforHospiceVA.org. Online registration will be open until Wednesday, September 4th. Day of registration will also be available from 1:30pm until 3:00pm.

In Advanced Registration fees:

Adult - $25

Student - $20

Team (4 or more members) - $20

*Teams are encouraged!!!

Day of registration increases by $5.00

For more information on the fourth annual Roanoke Hike for Hospice, please visit www.hikeforhospiceva.org or call 540-776-0198.