Roanoke Outside Foundation presents Banff Mountain Film Festival & Get Outside Expo

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour has been providing outdoorsy folk from around the world with mountain culture for over 40 years. The films shown as part of the traveling world tour are inspiring, adventurous, and thought-provoking, created for like-minded audiences in cities, mountain towns (like Roanoke), and villages in over 40 countries.

The Roanoke Outside Foundation is excited to host the “World Tour” set of films at the Jefferson Center. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with the Get Outside Expo in Fitzpatrick Hall and will be followed by the films at 7 p.m. in Shaftman Hall.