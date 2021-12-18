Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Teddy Bear Toss

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs Evansville Thunderbolts.

Teddy Bear Toss sponsored by Gillespie Allstate Agencies. Bring a new teddy bear to throw onto the ice after the Dawgs first goal to be donated in the Roanoke area! Gates open at 6:00, Puck drops at 7:05.

Single game tickets go on sale September 24 at 10:00 am at the Berglund Center box office and online.