Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Teddy Bear Toss
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs Evansville Thunderbolts.
Teddy Bear Toss sponsored by Gillespie Allstate Agencies. Bring a new teddy bear to throw onto the ice after the Dawgs first goal to be donated in the Roanoke area! Gates open at 6:00, Puck drops at 7:05.
Single game tickets go on sale September 24 at 10:00 am at the Berglund Center box office and online.
