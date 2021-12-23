Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Thirsty Thursday and Holiday Movie Trivia
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs Fayetteville Marksmen.
Thirsty Thursday and Holiday Movie Trivia Night sponsored by Bud Light. Alcoholic beverages are discounted all game! Gates open at 6:00. Puck drops at 7:05.
Single game tickets go on sale September 24 at 10:00 am at the Berglund Center box office and online.
