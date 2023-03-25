Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Fayetteville Marksmen
Berglund Center Coliseum 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Berglund Center
Join us on Saturday, March 25 for Top Gun Night sponsored by Bug Man Exterminating. Puck drops at 7:05 P.M. against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Jersey auction sales benefit the Kip Nininger Scholarship Foundation.
Gates open 60 minutes before puck drop. Parking on site is $5.00 while available or utilize the free shuttle option from the Elmwood Park Garage (201 Tazewell Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24016). No refunds or exchanges.
Info
