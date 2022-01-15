Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Fayetteville Marksmen

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Saturday, January 15 is the Nickelodeon SpongeBob Night. Puck drops at 7:05 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Gates open 60 minutes before puck drop. Parking on site is $5.00 while available or utilize the free shuttle option from the Elmwood Park Garage (201 Tazewell Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24016). No refunds or exchanges.

Info

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Sports
Google Calendar - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Fayetteville Marksmen - 2022-01-15 19:05:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Fayetteville Marksmen - 2022-01-15 19:05:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Fayetteville Marksmen - 2022-01-15 19:05:00 Outlook iCalendar - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Fayetteville Marksmen - 2022-01-15 19:05:00 ical