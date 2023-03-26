Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Knoxville Ice Bears

× Expand Berglund Center

Join us on Sunday, March 26 for our Bring your Dawg game! Puck drops at 3:05 P.M. against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Furry friends and their humans will be restricted to Concourses 20, 21, and 22. Dawgs must remain leashed during the entire event.

Gates open 60 minutes before puck drop. Parking on site is $5.00 while available or utilize the free shuttle option from the Elmwood Park Garage (201 Tazewell Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24016). No refunds or exchanges.