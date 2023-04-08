Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Knoxville Ice Bears

× Expand Berglund Center

Join us on Saturday, April 8 for Fan Appreciation Night & the last regular season game sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92 Radio! Puck drops at 7:05 P.M. against the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Gates open 60 minutes before puck drop. Parking on site is $5.00 while available or utilize the free shuttle option from the Elmwood Park Garage (201 Tazewell Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24016). No refunds or exchanges.