Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Knoxville Ice Bears
Berglund Center Coliseum 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
×
Berglund Center
Join us on Saturday, April 8 for Fan Appreciation Night & the last regular season game sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92 Radio! Puck drops at 7:05 P.M. against the Knoxville Ice Bears.
Gates open 60 minutes before puck drop. Parking on site is $5.00 while available or utilize the free shuttle option from the Elmwood Park Garage (201 Tazewell Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24016). No refunds or exchanges.
Info
Berglund Center Coliseum 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Sports