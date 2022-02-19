Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers

Saturday, February 19 is Superhero Night sponsored by Wisler Plumbing and Air. Puck drops at 7:05 against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Gates open 60 minutes before puck drop. Parking on site is $5.00 while available or utilize the free shuttle option from the Elmwood Park Garage (201 Tazewell Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24016). No refunds or exchanges.