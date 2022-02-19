Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Saturday, February 19 is Superhero Night sponsored by Wisler Plumbing and Air. Puck drops at 7:05 against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Gates open 60 minutes before puck drop. Parking on site is $5.00 while available or utilize the free shuttle option from the Elmwood Park Garage (201 Tazewell Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24016). No refunds or exchanges. 

Info

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Sports
Google Calendar - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers - 2022-02-19 19:05:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers - 2022-02-19 19:05:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers - 2022-02-19 19:05:00 Outlook iCalendar - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers - 2022-02-19 19:05:00 ical