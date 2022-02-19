Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Saturday, February 19 is Superhero Night sponsored by Wisler Plumbing and Air. Puck drops at 7:05 against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Gates open 60 minutes before puck drop. Parking on site is $5.00 while available or utilize the free shuttle option from the Elmwood Park Garage (201 Tazewell Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24016). No refunds or exchanges.
