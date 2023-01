Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Peoria Riverman

× Expand Berglund Center

Join us on Friday, March 31 for Baseball Night. Puck drops at 7:05 P.M. against the Peoria Rivermen.

Gates open 60 minutes before puck drop. Parking on site is $5.00 while available or utilize the free shuttle option from the Elmwood Park Garage (201 Tazewell Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24016). No refunds or exchanges.